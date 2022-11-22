Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 880,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,312,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,805,000 after acquiring an additional 231,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $262,213.11. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $185,925.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,085.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $262,213.11. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,805.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,745 shares of company stock worth $6,862,437. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.04. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

