GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,972,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 2.0 %

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on GFS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.