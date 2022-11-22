Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 106.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 17.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 16.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encompass Health Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Encompass Health stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

