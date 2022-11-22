Cerity Partners LLC Takes $273,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 188,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 470,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after acquiring an additional 89,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 210.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.