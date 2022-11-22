Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after purchasing an additional 605,066 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NULV stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

