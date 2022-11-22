Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in MongoDB by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $263,439,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB Stock Down 8.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.27.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

