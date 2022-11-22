Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 69,300 Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth $4,065,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLNH opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

