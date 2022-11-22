Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BOX were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,518,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,866,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 975,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 4,805.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 937,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -108.54 and a beta of 1.16. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

