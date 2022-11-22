BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Sells $30,771.25 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Woodhams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

