Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atkore were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

