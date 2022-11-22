Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

