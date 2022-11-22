Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.01 on Monday. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 181,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

