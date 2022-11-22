Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

