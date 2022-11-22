509 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 37.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.