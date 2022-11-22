509 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 37.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.00.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Further Reading
