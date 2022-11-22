12,120 Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,120 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

See Also

