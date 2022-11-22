12,120 Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,120 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
TRIP opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.