11,253 Shares in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,065,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,059,000 after purchasing an additional 226,598 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,416 shares of company stock worth $1,580,010 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.00. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

