WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of DQ stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.31. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $77.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daqo New Energy Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.