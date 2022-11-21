SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.0 %

DraftKings stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.77.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

