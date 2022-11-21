Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First American Financial worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,297,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First American Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,005,000 after buying an additional 185,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

