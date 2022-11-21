Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.78 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of National Fuel Gas worth $23,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

NFG opened at $63.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.