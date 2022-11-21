Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 144.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Popular by 36.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 54.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $69.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.01%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

