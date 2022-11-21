Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.75 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $47.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $2,507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

