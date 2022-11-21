Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Roku by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,595 shares of company stock worth $486,978 in the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $266.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

