Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,598 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 178.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 356,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 93,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MUR opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

