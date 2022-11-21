Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $776,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 242.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

