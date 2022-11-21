Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 8,021 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,329 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

