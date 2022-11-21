Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 19,103 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,073,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,723,000 after buying an additional 2,327,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after buying an additional 1,534,540 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,785,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,356,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after buying an additional 1,355,862 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.29 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

