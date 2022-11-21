Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 326 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,130,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,449,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $108.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

