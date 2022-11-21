Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 95,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $460.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.