Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $56,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 44,574 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,967,999 shares of company stock worth $42,481,572. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.45.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

