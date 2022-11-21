Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,959 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DWSH opened at $9.53 on Monday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

