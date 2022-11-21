Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 474.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after buying an additional 681,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $47.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $220.79.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,121.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 393,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,778. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.