Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

