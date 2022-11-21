Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,040 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMX stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

América Móvil Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.