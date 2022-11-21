Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in APA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after purchasing an additional 820,623 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.