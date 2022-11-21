Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 0.4 %

GPN stock opened at $98.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.82.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.