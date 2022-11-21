California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Universal Health Services worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 352.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $128.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

