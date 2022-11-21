California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,326 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,751,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 497,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 433,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,362,000 after purchasing an additional 408,877 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 965,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,248,000 after purchasing an additional 334,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 230,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $83.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

