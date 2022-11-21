California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 64,221 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,221 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Flex worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,498 shares of company stock worth $4,890,749. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

