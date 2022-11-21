California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,230 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Ingredion worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Ingredion by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion Increases Dividend

NYSE INGR opened at $95.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

