California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,901 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Polaris worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,949,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

PII stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

