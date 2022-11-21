California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,686 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Capri worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $52.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.24. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Capri to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

