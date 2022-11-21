California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,389 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,389 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Voya Financial worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Voya Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

VOYA stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

