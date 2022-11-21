California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,039 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Old Republic International worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 39.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.6 %

ORI opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Republic International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

