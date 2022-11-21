California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Brixmor Property Group worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

