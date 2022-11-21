California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of National Fuel Gas worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 117.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

