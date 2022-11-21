California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,875 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $49.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $97.39.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

