California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 262,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Equity Commonwealth worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 531,351 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.17 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

