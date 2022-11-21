California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of A. O. Smith worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $61.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

