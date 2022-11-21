California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of HF Sinclair worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DINO opened at $63.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DINO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,125 shares of company stock worth $3,104,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

